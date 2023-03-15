Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Intimates
Lapointe
Scuba Longsleeve Cutout Bodysuit
$490.00
Buy Now
Review It
At LaPointe
Need a few alternatives?
Innersy
High Waisted Cotton Underwear (5-pack)
BUY
$26.99
Amazon
Everlane
The Long-sleeve Supima® Square-neck Bodysuit
BUY
£48.00
Everlane
B Free Intimates
Underbust Shaping Slip
BUY
$89.95
The Iconic
Miraclesuit Shapewear
Sheer Shaping X-firm Hi Waist Slip
BUY
$79.95
The Iconic
More from Lapointe
Lapointe
Satin Bias Dress With Slit
BUY
$1490.00
LaPointe
Lapointe
Ruffle Poof Bustier Top
BUY
$950.00
LaPointe
Lapointe
Organza Ombre Feather Embroidery Trouser
BUY
$3450.00
LaPointe
Lapointe
Sheer Cupro Pant With Feathers
BUY
$1050.00
LaPointe
More from Intimates
Parade
Re:play Thong
BUY
$11.00
Target
Parade
Re:play Briefs
BUY
$11.00
Target
Parade
Re:play High Waisted Briefs
BUY
$11.00
Target
Parade
Re:play Boy Shorts
BUY
$11.00
Target
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted