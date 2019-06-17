Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Handbags
Cross-Body
H&M x Love Stories
Scuba Fabric Waist Bag
£19.98
Buy Now
Review It
At H&M
Scuba Fabric Waist Bag.
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
French Connection
Perforation Celebration Mini Crossbody Bag
$30.00
from
Last Call by Neiman Marcus
BUY
DETAILS
Saint Laurent
Classic Baby Sac De Jour Bag In Lipstick Fuschia Leather
$2190.00
from
Saint Laurent
BUY
DETAILS
Lauren Merkin
Mini Marlow
$325.00
from
Lauren Merkin
BUY
DETAILS
Staud
Bissett Bag
$350.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
More from H&M x Love Stories
DETAILS
H&M x Love Stories
14 Pairs Earrings
£8.99
from
H&M
BUY
DETAILS
H&M x Love Stories
Tiered Beach Tunic
£34.99
from
H&M
BUY
DETAILS
H&M x Love Stories
Off-the-shoulder Swimsuit
£34.99
from
H&M
BUY
DETAILS
H&M x Love Stories
3-pack Anklets
£5.99
from
H&M
BUY
More from Cross-Body
DETAILS
Kate Spade New York
Universal Nylon Slim Commuter Bag
$168.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
DETAILS
Treasure & Bond
Mini Campbell Leather Crossbody Bag
$169.00
$84.49
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Madewell
Whipstitch Belt Bag
$78.00
$46.80
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Biore
Blue Agave + Baking Soda Cleanser
C$8.39
from
Target
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted