Reina Olga x Manebí

Scrunchie Bikini

$176.45

Buy Now Review It

At Manebi

Bottom Super stretchy elastic scrunchies on the side to banish the ‘muffin top’ effect, and strategically cut, seamless fit brazilian bottom guaranteed to give you a sports illustrated tooshie! Vertical seam going down the middle of the toosh to minimize roushing and wedgies! You're welcome. Top Sliding triangle cut top in silky smooth fabric and lining. The straps are finished with mini fabric hoops so it can be worn over the shoulders like a standard bra, as well as tied behind the neck. Color: lilac lurex Material: 100% polyester Cleaning & care: Hand wash Model wears size I. Model’s height: 170cm / 5'6" Product code: 2PSCXLRBW00