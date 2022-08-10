Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Accessories
Hair Accessories
Whistles x Hai
Scrunchie
£22.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Whistles
Need a few alternatives?
Eugenia Kim
Halle Headband
BUY
$33.60
$48.00
Shopbop
Tortware
Lora Clip In Moonstone Leopard
BUY
£26.00
Tortware
Good Squish
Blumberg White
BUY
£40.00
Good Squish
Free People
Lala Metal Claw
BUY
$24.00
Free People
More from Whistles x Hai
Whistles x Hai
Gina Bag
BUY
£128.00
Whistles
Whistles x Hai
Slip Dress
BUY
£198.00
Whistles
More from Hair Accessories
Eugenia Kim
Halle Headband
BUY
$33.60
$48.00
Shopbop
Tortware
Lora Clip In Moonstone Leopard
BUY
£26.00
Tortware
Good Squish
Blumberg White
BUY
£40.00
Good Squish
Free People
Lala Metal Claw
BUY
$24.00
Free People
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted