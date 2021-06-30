Scrub Daddy

Scrub Mommy Dual Sided Scrubber

£2.50

Dual side cleaning tool for ultimate cleaning control Remove stubborn debris without the need for harsh chemicals Ideal for non-stick, crystal, granite, travertine and oil rubbed bronze Get the ultimate cleaning power with this scrub mommy dual scrubber by Scrub Daddy. One for side the cleaning tool features a scrubber and another side it has a sponge, and together they give utmost practicality. It comes with flex texture technology that allows it to be soft in warm water and firm in cold, to provide you controlled cleaning. Its ergonomic shape allows it to remove stubborn debris from various surfaces without the need for added harsh chemicals. Ideal for scrubbing on over a dozen different household surfaces, the soft, compressible and absorbent scrubber is perfect to keep your home clean and shining.