Firebox

Screen Cleaning Kit

$9.99

Buy Now Review It

At Firebox

End your will-they-won’t-they fling with germs once and for allKeep your smartphone box-fresh and sparkling cleanContains everything you need to keep your phone clean on the goFinally say goodbye to those f*ckboy germs, wherever you areIncludes keychains with reusable microfiber cloth and 2ml refillable spray Related ProductsGrime Slime - Cleaning Compound£8.99$11.99€10.99Snow Beard Kit £9.99$12.99€11.99Christmas Tree Beard Kit£9.99$12.99€11.99Gindulgent - Gin Infusing Kit£9.99$12.99€11.99Make Your Own Gin Cookies£9.99$12.99€11.99Spreadable Mulled Wine £9.99$12.99€11.99Grow A Dick £9.99$12.99€11.99Abusive Christmas Cards£4.99$6.99€5.99I Miss Drugs Mug£9.99$12.99€11.99Description We’ve all read those clickbait-y stories about how our precious phones are secretly caked in all kinds of crap - literally, in this case. You don’t need a lecture about keeping that phone clean, just remember that you press that thing against your face several times a day. It’s a good idea to keep your phone in good nick. This pocket-sized kit contains everything you need to make your device spick and span on the go, including a 2ml refillable cleaning spray keychain with a reusable microfibre cloth. Swipe left on germs, Winter flu, coughs and colds this year. They’re the microscopic equivalent of f*ckboys, entering your body, hanging about for a few weeks before jumping on the next vaguely sexy (read: breathing) thing that walks past. You deserve better. More detail and specification