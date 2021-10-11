United States
Corpse Bride X Makeup Revolution
Scraps Cosmetic Bag
£8.00
At Revolution Beauty
New Arrival! You are cordially invited to the union of the year, it’s the enchanting Revolution x Corpse Bride collection! It's time to party like the skeletons downstairs and find your perfect match with these haunting products. Are you ready to say 'I do' to the dark-haired temptress? I have something for you... It's a wedding present! Just like Scraps, the Revolution x Corpse Bride Makeup Bag will be your trusty best friend and keep your Revolution x Corpse Bride makeup in one place and safe on the go. The see-through design makes it easier to find your makeup items and features illustrations of Scraps - what a good boy! This makeup bag pairs perfectly with the Revolution x Corpse Bride Brush Set and Mirror as the perfect additions to your collection, or as gifts for a fellow Corpse Bride fan!