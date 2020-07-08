Kitri

Scout Blue Tailored Jumpsuit

£145.00 £125.00

Kitri

An easy addition to your wardrobe, our Scout Blue Tailored Jumpsuit is the perfect throw-it-on-and-go style. Designed from rich navy cotton twill for a structured feel, oversized pockets and a gunmetal zip add a utility vibe. With a slight flare at the leg, you can cinch in the waist (or loosen!), to create your desired silhouette. Blue 100% Cotton Machine washable at 40c UK size 8 inside leg measures 65.5cm /25.7in in length Bust 97cm /38.2in, waist 78cm /30.7in Model is 5'9" and wears a UK size 8