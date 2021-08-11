Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Handbags
Shoulder Bags
Staud
Scotty Leather Shoulder Bag
$485.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Farfetch
STAUD Scotty Leather Shoulder Bag
Need a few alternatives?
Staud
Scotty Leather Shoulder Bag
BUY
$485.00
Farfetch
Brie Leon
The Camille Bag
BUY
$189.00
The Iconic
Tuankay
Fluffy Shoulder Hand Bag
BUY
$12.69
Amazon
Dagne Dover
Daily Tote
BUY
$275.00
Dagne Dover
More from Staud
Staud
Katharine Cut-out Sequin Dress
BUY
$239.00
$395.00
Intermix
Staud
Scotty Leather Shoulder Bag
BUY
$485.00
Farfetch
Staud
Staud Embossed Shirley Tote
BUY
$171.50
$245.00
TheRealReal
Staud
Mini Shirley Crochet Edge Bag
BUY
$350.00
Staud
More from Shoulder Bags
Staud
Scotty Leather Shoulder Bag
BUY
$485.00
Farfetch
Brie Leon
The Camille Bag
BUY
$189.00
The Iconic
Tuankay
Fluffy Shoulder Hand Bag
BUY
$12.69
Amazon
Dagne Dover
Daily Tote
BUY
$275.00
Dagne Dover
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted