Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Free People
Scorpio Shine Midi Dress
£118.00
£49.95
Buy Now
Review It
At Free People
Silky midi dress featuring button closures down the front. Smocked straps. Ruffled straight neckline. Smocked elastic band in back.
Need a few alternatives?
COS
Milano Knit Dress
$115.00
from
COS
BUY
Boutique
Wide Pocket Shirt Dress
$170.00
from
Topshop
BUY
Maryam Nassir Zadeh
Salma Dress
$275.00
from
Lisa Says Gah
BUY
Milumia
Long Sleeve Pleated Fit & Flare Dress
$32.99
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Free People
Free People
Skyline Rib Midi Skirt
$50.00
from
Free People
BUY
Free People
Yuma Woven Leather Backpack
$168.00
from
Free People
BUY
Free People
Coronado Maxi Dress
$98.00
from
Free People
BUY
Free People
Velvet Cecile Ankle Boot
$67.20
from
Free People
BUY
More from Dresses
Anthropologie
Stella Ruffled Mini Dress
$130.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Mango
Tie-dye Shirt Dress
$119.99
from
Mango
BUY
Everlane
The Luxe Cotton Side-slit Tee Dress - Black
$100.00
$50.00
from
Everlane
BUY
Amazon Essentials
Women's Short-sleeve Maxi Dress
$26.00
from
Amazon
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted