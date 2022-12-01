goldenbtss

Scientist Kpop Song Inspired Embroidered Sweatshirt Kpop Apparel Kpop Merch

$38.99

Buy Now Review It

At Etsy

SCIENTIST Pink Embroidered Soft Sweatshirt - 50% Cotton, 50% polyester - Cuffs and Waistband with Spandex - NuBlend® pill-resistant fleece - Seamless body with set-in sleeves - Embroidery design is designed by me! - 3 sizes available! - Machine wash This design is up for pre-order! Please note that it will take 1-2 weeks to process. Each design takes 66 minutes to embroider and I am one person. Thank you for your patience. Clarification: The "body width" row in the measurement chart is the length of one side to the next! Not all around. Once you measured, use that measurement and find the closest number to it! Reminder: the sizes run big. So if you prefer an oversized sweatshirt, round up. If you prefer a normal fit, round down! That is my suggestion :) Hope this clears up any confusion. Shipping/Processing times: All orders will be processed (made) and shipped within 1 week. Worldwide shipping is available! Please note that due to COVID-19, you may experience a delay in delivery. We are sorry for the inconvenience and we work hard to dispatch your orders.