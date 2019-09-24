Search
Products fromShopHome & DecorFood & Drinks
Elena Walch

Schiava 2017 750 Ml — Vintage 2016

$14.99
At Acker Wines
Bright ruby in colour with a delicate hint of cherry on the nose. On the palate, it is harmonious and elegant due to naturally mild acidity and low tannins. If you like Pinot, you'll love this.
Featured in 1 story
The Best Red Wines To Drink This Summer
by Olivia Harrison