Arket

Scented Candle Oakmoss 120g

£17.00

Buy Now Review It

At Arket

Oakmoss is one of a series of scent concepts created by ARKET, interpreting a single natural ingredient. Captured in an elegant candle, the oakmoss scent is deep and earthy with fresh spicy tones, reminiscent of bark and green foliage. It belongs to the woods family in traditional perfumery Burning time: 25 h 120 g Made with a blend of rapeseed oil and paraffin wax