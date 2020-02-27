Vagisil

Scensitive Scents® Peach Blossom Daily Intimate Wash

$5.59

Because you shouldn’t have to choose between a scent and sensitive skin, Scentsitive Scents™ was formulated to smell divine yet be gentle enough for your delicate intimate area. The delightfully invigorating Peach Blossom scent is light, fruity, and both gentle and reviving to help you feel—and smell—fresh all day long. No dyes, parabens or MIT preservatives Hypoallergenic and pH balanced Dermatologist and gynecologist tested Plus Chamomile