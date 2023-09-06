Coola

Scalp & Hair Mist Organic Sunscreen Spf 30

$28.00

Details Benefits 70%+ certified organic ingredients Broad Spectrum SPF 30 UVA/UVB protection 80 minute water resistance Convenient mist targets the scalp area for a weightless application that won’t weigh down hair Natural ocean salted sage scent Vegan, Gluten Free, Cruelty Free, Hawaii Reef Compliant (Act 104) Key Ingredients Avobenzone 2.5%, Homosalate 6.0%, Octisalate 5.0%, Octocrylene 7.0%- provides broad spectrum UVA/ UVB protection Monoi Oil and Gotu Kola Extract- help to promote healthy hair How To Use Spritz product onto exposed areas of your scalp 15 minutes prior to sun exposure. To achieve even coverage, part your hair into several sections, and massage product onto scalp. Reapply after 80 minutes of swimming and sweating, immediately after towel drying and at least every 2 hours. Ingredients Active: Avobenzone 2.5%, Homosalate 6.0%, Octisalate 5.0%, Octocrylene 7.0%. Inactive: Alcohol Denat.(Organic), Algae Extract, C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate, Centella Asiatica Extract, Cinnamidopropyltrimonium Chloride, Citrus Aurantium Bergamia (Organic Bergamot) Fruit Oil, Elaeis Guineensis (Palm) Fruit Extract, Flavor, Glycerin (Organic), Glycine Soja (Soybean) Seed Extract, Oryza Sativa (Rice) Extract, Panthenol, Plumeria Acutifolia Flower Extract, Water (Aqua), Xylitol.