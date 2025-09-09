Lost Angels

Weightless formula absorbs quickly into skin with zero residue, leaving it plumped, hydrated, and prepped for makeup. Designed to complement The Minimalist but can be used with any complexion product to give skin a healthy glow. 4 types of hyaluronic acid target multiple layers of skin to lock in hydration for all-day moisture Niacinamide helps brighten skin and smooth texture Caffeine-rich cacao seed extract stimulates blood flow for an immediate plumping effect Japanese goldthread root helps soothe skin Supports a healthy skin barrier over time. Formulated without acne-triggering ingredients