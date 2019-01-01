Milu

Say Hi To Hydration Moisturising Sheet Mask 28g

£11.50

Buy Now Review It

At Feel Unique

This micro fibre sheet mask feels as a second skin and contains a rich, creamy serum for ultimate skin hydration, nourishment & maximum moisturisation. Perfect for dry and thirsty skin that can use a healthy, dewy glow. Tip: perfect match during flights and after a long day at the office. REASONS TO LOVE: - Only skin loving ingredients used - Certified cruelty-free and vegan - Dermatologically tested - No parabens, sulfates & mineral oils - A mask collection to get your cute face that extra boost and glow! Directions CLEANSE: Wash your cute face and make sure it’s towel dry before applying your sheet mask. Before opening the sachet use your fingertips to evenly distribute serum. Open sachet, carefully take out the sheet mask and unfold. APPLY: This nice and creamy sheet mask has a protective layer. Remove and dispose the gauze. Place the sheet mask on your face and smooth out for a perfect fit. RELAX & ENJOY: Sit back and relax! Leave on for 15-20 minutes. Remove and dispose. Pat remaining serum into your skin for best results, no need to rinse off. You’re ready to conquer the world! Recommended use: 2 – 3 times a week. For all skin types. Safe to use everyday. Use immediately after opening. If product gets in eyes, rinse thoroughly with lukewarm water. A mild temporary redness may occur after removing mask due to the active ingredients used.