Diane von Furstenberg

Savilla Mini Wrap Dress

$248.00
At Diane von Furstenberg
The best friend in your closet. Equally effortless and feminine, this viscose mini dress has our iconic, wrap silhouette with a short sleeve. Style it with everything from strappy sandals to sneakers.
