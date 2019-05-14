Happy x Nature

Savanna Maxi Dress

$148.00

At New York & Co.

Reviews RATING SNAPSHOT Select a row below to filter reviews. 5★ stars 2 2 reviews with 5 stars. 4★ stars 0 0 reviews with 4 stars. 3★ stars 0 0 reviews with 3 stars. 2★ stars 0 0 reviews with 2 stars. 1★ stars 0 0 reviews with 1 star. AVERAGE CUSTOMER RATINGS OVERALL ★★★★★ ★★★★★ 5.0 STYLE 5.0 Quality? 4.0 Fit Runs Small Runs Large Fit, average rating value is 3 of 5. 1–2 of 2 Reviews Sort by: Featured ♂ nessa68 New Orleans, LA, United States Reviews 3 Votes 0 Body Type Pear Personal Style Feminine Height (") 5' Height (") 4'' ★★★★★ ★★★★★ 5 out of 5 stars. · 11 days ago It's okay I brought to wear for Easter Sunday didn't wear it yet Size Range Average # Occasion Special Occasion ✔ Yes, I recommend this product. STYLE 5 out of 5 Quality? 3 out of 5 Fit Runs Small Runs Large Fit, 3 out of 5 0 people found this review helpful. 0 people did not find this review helpful. Helpful? ♂ Shirley D Olive Branch, MS Reviews 5 Votes 14 Body Type Full bust Personal Style Trendy Height (") 5' Height (") 7'' ★★★★★ ★★★★★ 5 out of 5 stars. · 24 days ago Stunning Dress I saw this dress online and I knew I had to have it for Easter. I ordered it last week and got it Tuesday. I couldn't wait to try it on. The fit is so flattering. I am 5'7"and I got a size xl. The color is true. The size is true, the fabric is of very good quality. It is definitely worth the $148.00. You will not be disappointed. I can't wait to wear my dress Sunday! Happy Easter! Size Range Average # Occasion Special Occasion ✔ Yes, I recommend this product. STYLE 5 out of 5 Quality? 5 out of 5 Fit Runs Small Runs Large Fit, 3 out of 5 6 people found this review helpful. 0 people did not find this review helpful. Helpful?