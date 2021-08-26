Satisfyer

At Lovehoney

Enjoy contactless clitoral stimulation with the Satisfyer Pro2, the updated and quieter Satisfyer. Engulf your little love pearl with the hollow silicone tip and revel in the multiple speeds of non-numbing, pulsating suction. Ergonomically designed with a slim handle and 2 button controls, the Satisfyer is easy to hold and use. Charge to power between uses with the magnetic charging system, which requires no fumblesome or fiddly plugging in. An LED light lets you know your toy is charging. Get the most pleasure from your Satisfyer Pro2 by running a little water-based lubricant around the silicone rim before use.