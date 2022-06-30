Satisfyer

Satisfyer Pro 2 Next Generation

$74.99 $59.95

The Pro 2 Next Generation Clitoral Stimulator is a unique and revolutionary product that will change the way you or your partner experience pleasure. Utilizing air pulse technology, the Pro 2 Next Generation provides a gentle yet blissful experience that will leave the user feeling relaxed and desired. The whisper-quiet motor ensures that the experience is as pleasurable as possible without the noise of traditional toys, while the silicone head provides a soft and sensual touch. The waterproof design makes it perfect for use in the bath or shower, providing an even more relaxing and enjoyable experience. Whether you or your partner are looking to relieve tension or simply indulge in some self-care, the Pro 2 Next Generation is an excellent choice for anyone seeking an unforgettable way to relax and unwind. Pro 2 Next Generation Highlights Industry Leading Technology: Air-Pulse Technology Shower Approved: IPX7 Rated Customized Experience: 11 Pressure Wave Settings Power Source: USB Rechargeable - Magnetic Connection