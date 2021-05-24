United States
Satisfyer
Pro 2 Next Generation
$74.99$49.95
At Ella Paradis
Experience the next generation of sex toys with the Satisfyer Pro 2 clitoral stimulator! Utilizing pressure wave technology, this takes you a ride to a world of pleasure where you can achieve intense orgasms over and over! Highlights Air Pulse Clitoral Stimulation Whisper Quiet 11 Pressure Wave Settings 100% Waterproof Ergonomic Head for Maximum Effectiveness Magnetic USB Rechargeable Body Safe Silicone Winner of Multiple International Design Awards!