Satisfyer

Power Flower

$79.99 $49.95

Buy Now Review It

At Ella Paradis

Pucker up to Power Flower from the Satisfyer Vibes line. With 3 stylized petals at its tip and can be used internally or externally for a caressing vibration. Soft silicone petals flutter and hug your clit or each other when pressed together to create a true toe curling tingle. Highlights: Intended for Internal or External Use Body-safe supple silicone 12 Pleasure Settings Ergonomic Handle 3 Stylized Silicone Petals Rechargeable Waterproof For user manual, click here.