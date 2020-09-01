Satisfyer

Satisfyer Layons Dark Desire Vibrator

Product Description Get 15 Ways To Reach The Big O With This Titillating Vibe! Experience oversized thrills in a pint-sized package with this vibrator that doubles as a back massager! Rounded tip focuses vibrations on your clit & sweet spots for intense stimulation Flat back spreads out vibrations for soothing massages & sensual sensations Chose from 15 toe-curling vibration modes for all types of stimulation Discreetly sized vibe fits conveniently in your purse or suitcase for fun on the go Jump into the shower or tub with the waterproof design Measures 2 inches wide by 3.75 inches long Made from durable, hypoallergenic silicone with ABS plastic front Rechargeable vibe can run up to 50 minutes, magnetic USB charger included Take your next massage to new heights with the Satisfyer Layons Dark Desire Vibrator! You can use this versatile vibe to focus on your bits for intense stimulation or target a larger area for a more soothing sensation. The rounded edge feels heavenly buzzing your love nub, nipples and other bits. Or you can use the broad back of the vibe to rub your lover down from head to toe with sensual vibrations! (You won’t believe how great it feels on sore necks and stiff backs!) And using it both ways is sure to lead to a night you’ll never forget! Play with 15 distinct stimulation modes, including 5 speed levels and 10 pulsating/escalating patterns. That’s 50% more vibration modes than your average clit toy! With so many different options, you’re sure to find one that makes your motor purr. It might be something soft and sensual for warming up during foreplay. It could be something strong and intense when you just need to finish fast. Or it could be a combination of both! Sized to fit easily in the palm of your hand, the Dark Desire is discreet and easy to hide. You can carry it around in your purse so it’s nearby when you need it. Or slip it inside your luggage for a little stress relief when you’re traveling. The Dark Desire Vibrator is 100% waterproof for wet and wild play. It makes a great bathro