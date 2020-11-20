Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Kitsch
Satin Sleep Set
$36.00
Buy Now
Review It
At ASOS
More from Kitsch
Kitsch
Facial Ice Roller
$18.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
Kitsch
Kitsch Satin Lavender Weighted Eye Mask
$24.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Kitsch
Mini Rhinestone Snap Clips - Rose Gold
$12.00
from
Kitsch
BUY
Kitsch
Microfiber Drying Scrunchies
$13.99
from
Amazon
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted