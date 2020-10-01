FANNI SHOP

Satin Scrunchies (pack Of 9)

$8.99

✿9 Colors Hair Scrunchies - Each color has been hand-picked to ensure they are looked great with all types of hair, short or long. The satin elastics hair bands is suitable for any occasion. You can match different colors according to your clothing. ✿Be kind to your hair - These hair ponytail holders are made of silk satin . The hair elastic ties are shiny, comfort and soft. Each hair band with a durable rubber band is stretchable and elastic, can fix your hair well and will not hurt your hair. ✿Suitable Size – These large scrunchies are about 4 inches and can be strenched into about 6 inches. They are enough for wrapping your hair twice, or just be a wrist decoration. ✿Ideal Headwear - The hair scrunchies can be a wonderful head accessories to add your charm at the occasions of club, party, dance or show. It also can be a adorable little gift to your girlfriend, daughter, wife or anyone. ✿Customer Service - If there is any problem with our product, please don’t hesitate to contact us. We will take care of all quality-related issues with replacement or refund within 90 days after purchase. Product Information: Material: silk satin Size:4 in Color:9different color Please allow a little size error due tomanual measurement. Be reminded that due to lighting effects andmonitor's brightness/contrast settings etc, the color tone of the website'sphoto and the actual item could be slightly different. I will appreciate if you could share the experience and suggestion aboutour products and service. We do value your advice and focus on creating better products.We will continue working hard for the happiness of you.