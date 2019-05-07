Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Accessories
Hair Accessories
Anthropologie
Satin Ponytail Holder Set (6)
$12.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Anthropologie
Set of six Satin, elastic. Imported.
Featured in 1 story
Stylish Bachelorette Party Favors We'll Use Again
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
ASOS DESIGN
Denim Scrunchie
£4.00
from
ASOS
BUY
DETAILS
Free People
Polka Dot Scarf Pony
$16.00
from
Free People
BUY
DETAILS
Urban Outfitters
Days Of The Week Scrunchie Set
$12.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
DETAILS
Chan Luu
Meadow Mauve 2-in-1 Scrunchie With Bandana
$11.25
from
Chan Luu
BUY
More from Anthropologie
DETAILS
Anthropologie
Cropped Utility Pants
$120.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
DETAILS
Anthropologie
Natural World Coffee Table
$998.00
$699.95
from
Anthropologie
BUY
DETAILS
Anthropologie
Louisa Tote Bag
$88.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
DETAILS
Anthropologie
Pilcro Mid-rise Slim Boyfriend Jean
$140.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
More from Hair Accessories
DETAILS
Farrow
Emery Glitter Scrunchie
$16.00
$10.99
from
Need Supply
BUY
DETAILS
Urban Outfitters
Oversized Padded Headband
$16.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
DETAILS
Prada
Nylon Headband
$240.00
from
Prada
BUY
DETAILS
H&M
Scarf Detail Scrunchie
£6.99
from
H&M
BUY
More from Living
Money Diaries
A Week In Silver Spring, MD, On A $266,716 Joint Income
Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking millennials how they spend
by
You
Home
All The Home Sales Worth Shopping This Week
If we could avoid ever paying full-price for another purchase, you bet your ass we would — which is exactly why we created a roundup solely devoted to
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Food Trends
24 Spiked Seltzer Brands To Sip On This Summer
Hard seltzer isn't exactly a new concept. We first started seeing cans of spiked bubbly water in summer 2016. Since then, however, the drink trend has
by
Olivia Harrison
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted