Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Vince
Satin Midi Slipdress
$295.00
$189.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
A timeless classic for good reason, this slinky slipdress cut from rumpled satin will always feel like the right choice.
Need a few alternatives?
Quince
100% Washable Silk Slip Dress
BUY
$79.90
Quince
Whistles
Carmen Trapeze Dress
BUY
£129.00
Whistles
COS
Oversized Gathered Dress
BUY
£69.00
COS
Urban Outfitters
Uo Serendipity Neutral Linen Babydoll Dress
BUY
£49.00
Urban Outfitters
More from Vince
Vince
Satin Midi Slipdress
BUY
$189.99
$295.00
Nordstrom
Vince
Plumeria Blooms Long Sleeve Hammered Satin Dress
BUY
$149.96
$445.00
Nordstrom Rack
Vince
Glyn Slide Sandal
BUY
$150.00
$250.00
Nordstrom
Vince
Ribbed V-neck Cashmere Tunic Sweater
BUY
$173.97
$445.00
Nordstrom
More from Dresses
Quince
100% Washable Silk Slip Dress
BUY
$79.90
Quince
Whistles
Carmen Trapeze Dress
BUY
£129.00
Whistles
COS
Oversized Gathered Dress
BUY
£69.00
COS
Urban Outfitters
Uo Serendipity Neutral Linen Babydoll Dress
BUY
£49.00
Urban Outfitters
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted