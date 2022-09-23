Eloquii

Satin Maxi Dress

$139.95

Buy Now Review It

At Eloquii

Strong shoulder satin maxi dress Surplice bodice Elasticized waist seam A-line skirt with flounce Shoulder pads to create dramatic shoulder Tall cuff on sleeve Self waist ties Maxi length- below knee Non-stretch woven satin Length on model is 58 1/2" Models are size 14 and range in height from 5'7"-5'10" 100% Polyester Care: Machine wash cold gentle cycle with like colors. Only non-chlorine bleach when needed. Tumble dry low. Cool iron as needed. CN Item# 1248003