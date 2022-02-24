Eloquii

Satin Maxi Dress

$149.95 $60.00

Strong shoulder satin maxi dress Surplice bodice elasticize waist seam A line skirt with flounce Drama shoulder with shoulder pad Tall cuff self waist ties Maxi length- below knee Non stretch woven pioneer satin Model is 5'10" size 14 Length on model is 58 1/2". 100% Polyester Care: Machine wash cold gentle cycle with like colors. Only non-chlorine bleach when needed. Tumble dry low. Cool iron as needed. CN Item# 1248003