Handbags
Clutches
H&M
Satin Clutch Bag
$24.99
Buy Now
Review It
At H&M
Satin clutch bag with a printed pattern. Narrow, detachable metal chain shoulder strap, flap with magnetic closure, and one inner pocket with zip.
Featured in 1 story
Clutches That Are Actually Useful
by
Ray Lowe
DETAILS
Zara
Mini Tote Bag With Studs
$49.90
from
Zara
BUY
DETAILS
Sara Battaglia
Lady Me Two-tone Silk Clutch
$890.00
from
Moda Operandi
BUY
DETAILS
Rosenhof Art Factory
Raf Clutch
$177.00
from
Tictail
BUY
DETAILS
Sondra Roberts
Pleated Satin Clutch
$98.00
from
Sondra Roberts
BUY
DETAILS
H&M
Washed Linen Duvet Cover Set
$129.00
from
H&M
BUY
DETAILS
H&M
Ribbed Dress
$49.99
from
H&M
BUY
DETAILS
H&M
Mules
$59.99
from
H&M
BUY
DETAILS
promoted
H&M
Denim Jacket
$29.99
from
H&M
BUY
DETAILS
Stephanie Johnson
Miami Medium Zip Closure Makeup Bag
$30.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Kayu
Jane Rattan Clutch
£236.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
DETAILS
Serpui Marie
Wicker Clutch
£215.34
from
Shopbop
BUY
DETAILS
& Other Stories
Woven Straw Seashell Clutch Bag
£35.00
from
ASOS
BUY
