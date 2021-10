B.M.S. Enterprises

Sassy

The Sassy G-Spot Massager is both soft and flexible and extremely powerful to assist in discovering sublime g-spot orgasms. For added stimulation, there is a delicate contour with elegant curves running along each side. The beautiful handle has a cushion texture and dazzles with a Swarovski crystal for a luxurious aesthetic.