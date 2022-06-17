Whistles

Saskia Crinkle Strappy Top

£59.00

Buy Now Review It

At Whistles

Designed to look purposefully crinkled, this top will lend your outfits an understated flair. In a slightly cropped length, it'll pair beautifully with jeans, linen trousers or printed skirts. Fit & Style ·Shirred effect ·Crinkle texture ·Square neckline ·Cropped length Tinka is 5'11''/180cm and wears a UK size 8 By choosing our cotton products, you’re supporting our investment in Better Cotton’s mission. This product is sourced via a system of mass balance and therefore may not contain Better Cotton. Learn more here.