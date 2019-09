Roland Mouret

Sarandon Gown

$5595.00

The sparkling Sarandon gown encapsulates demure decadence. This high-octane number is covered in light-catching navy sequins, and shaped elegantly with a boat neck that leads to a ruched waist and wrap-style skirt with cascading flutes and floor-pooling hem. Let strappy heels peek from beneath the front slit and prepare for a smouldering entrance.