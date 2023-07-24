Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Accessories
Sunglasses & Eyewear
Linda Farrow
Saranden Cat Eye Sunglasses
£390.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Linda Farrow
Need a few alternatives?
Free People
Astrid Polarized Sunglasses
BUY
$40.00
Free People
Free People
Olympic Cat Eye Sunglasses
BUY
$20.00
Free People
Luv Lou
The Harley In Choc Orange
BUY
$51.00
$73.00
Luv Lou
Garrett Leight
Mildred Sun Sunglasses
BUY
$360.00
Garrett Leight
More from Linda Farrow
Linda Farrow
Senna Cat Eye Sunglasses In Tortoiseshell
BUY
£380.00
Linda Farrow
Linda Farrow
The Attico Mini Marfa In Green
BUY
£190.00
Linda Farrow
Linda Farrow
Oversized Square Acetate Glasses
BUY
£368.00
MatchesFashion
Linda Farrow
The Attico Zoe Oversized Sunglasses In Tortoiseshell
BUY
£190.00
Linda Farrow
More from Sunglasses & Eyewear
Linda Farrow
Saranden Cat Eye Sunglasses
BUY
£390.00
Linda Farrow
Realisation Par
The Mulholland
BUY
£185.00
Realisation Par
Missoma x Le Specs
Le Specs Scorpius Ridge Cat-eye Sunglasses
BUY
£130.00
Missoma
Free People
Luna Classic Aviator Sunglasses
BUY
$25.00
Free People
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted