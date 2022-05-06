United States
Sarah Campbell
Sarah Campbell Flowerbed Throw Blanket
$138.00$110.40
At Anthropologie
Style No. 65858839; Color Code: 037 Designed by Sarah Campbell for Anthropologie, this patterned throw brings a touch of garden-grown cheer to your space. About Sarah Campbell Long celebrated for her cheerfully patterned paintings and prints, the UK-based designer infuses a colorful, maximalist approach to this exclusive, only-at-Anthro collection. From kitchen essentials to textiles to picnic-ready pieces, each style adds a garden party of color and optimism to your home. Exclusively for Anthropologie Cotton Machine wash cold; tumble dry low Imported