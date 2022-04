Skinny Dip

Sara Denim Wave Shoulder Bag

£28.00

Buy Now Review It

At Skinny Dip

Be a dream n denim with this versatile Sara Denim Wave Shoulder Bag. The perfect size for carrying your phone, purse and lippy in! Material: 100% Polyester Dimensions: W28cm x H24.5cm x D8cm Denim shoulder bag Swirl detailing Zip closure Internal zip pocket Silver hardware