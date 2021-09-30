Le Labo

Santal 33 Eau De Parfum (50ml)

Le Labo’s most iconic cult classic scent, Santal 33 Eau de Parfum has the power to seduce any man or woman that smells it on first sniff. With crackling notes of cardamom, iris, violet and ambrox alongside the classic warm depths of leather and musks, this subtly spiced, rich scent lingers beautifully on the skin. Intriguing and addictive, the fragrance is perfect for both men and women and, if you’re into layering your scents, it also comes as a luxurious crème {Body Lotion} and {Shower Gel}. Available in three sizes, you can ensure you’re never without your signature scent – keep one in your bag, one on your desk and one in pride of place on your dressing table.