Stasher

Sandwich Bag

C$15.99

Buy Now Review It

At Stasher

A total crowd pleaser, some say the Stasher fam starts with this essential — whether you’re meal prepping and packing your lunch, or just trying to keep your tinted moisturizer from exploding into your gym bag. Fun fact: The Sandwich can also hold 10 energy bars or a laptop charger. Heads up: your Endangered Seas Sandwich bags will ship in individual packaging. Dimensions: 7.5 x 7 x 1 in / 19.1 x 17.8 x 2.5 cm Volume: 28 fl oz. / 828 mL Tare weight: 2.7 oz. / 77 gm Endlessly reusable food-grade platinum silicone Non-Toxic: No BPA, BPS, lead, latex, or phthalates Leak free Pinch-Loc™ seal Dishwasher, microwave, and oven safe up to 425 Fº Label it with any non-toxic dry erase/chalk marker!