Search
Products fromShopShoesSandals
H&M Conscious

Sandals With Lacing

$99.00
At H&M
CONSCIOUS EXCLUSIVE. Sandals made from recycled polyester. Knotted straps and long ties with decorative, recycled plastic stones. Embroidered details on ins
Featured in 1 story
H&M's Conscious Exclusive Collection Is Here
by Eliza Huber