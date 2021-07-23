Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Sandals
H&M
Sandals
£17.99
Buy Now
Review It
At H&M
Sandals
Need a few alternatives?
Cole Haan
Adella Sandal
BUY
$69.96
$150.00
Cole Haan
Done London
Leannia - Black
BUY
£75.00
Dune London
& Other Stories
Croc Embossed Leather Sandals
BUY
£95.00
& Other Stories
Simply Be
Eco Friendly Fabric Tie Sandal Extra Wide Fit
BUY
£20.00
Simply Be
More from H&M
H&M
Pleated Skirt
BUY
$22.49
$24.99
H&M
H&M
Slides
BUY
£17.99
H&M
H&M
Sandals
BUY
£17.99
H&M
H&M
Cotton Shirt Dress
BUY
£24.99
H&M
More from Sandals
Cole Haan
Adella Sandal
BUY
$69.96
$150.00
Cole Haan
Done London
Leannia - Black
BUY
£75.00
Dune London
& Other Stories
Croc Embossed Leather Sandals
BUY
£95.00
& Other Stories
Simply Be
Eco Friendly Fabric Tie Sandal Extra Wide Fit
BUY
£20.00
Simply Be
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted