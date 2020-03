Storets

Sam Floral Dress Robe

$74.00 $44.40

Buy Now Review It

At Storets

Check out this kimono robe style robe with floral patterns and wear nature in a fashionable way. Wear it to your taste, wrapped around and tied at the waist or slightly opened to reveal your inner look. * Product Specification Polyester 100% * Professional Clean Only Model's height is 5'7" (174cm) and wearing S/M