Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Pants
Urban Renewal
Salvaged Deadstock Navy Oversized Cargo Pants
£52.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Urban Outfitters
Salvaged Deadstock Navy Oversized Cargo Pants
Need a few alternatives?
Orseund Iris
Pocket Pant Ecru
BUY
£495.02
Orseund Iris
Dumy Mun
Drawstring-hem Cargo Pants In Army Green
BUY
£42.99
asos marketplace
Bottega Veneta
Belted Wool-blend Wide-leg Cargo Pants
BUY
£1045.00
Net-A-Porter
Nike
Women's Utility Trousers
BUY
£109.95
Nike
More from Urban Renewal
Urban Renewal
Salvaged Deadstock Navy Oversized Cargo Pants
BUY
£52.00
Urban Outfitters
Urban Renewal
Remnants Printed Mesh Slip Dress
BUY
$49.00
Urban Outffiters
Urban Renewal
Vintage ‘90s Acid Wash Denim Trucker Jacket
BUY
$64.99
$98.00
Urban Outfitters
Urban Renewal
Eco Linen Seamed Midi Dress
BUY
$79.00
Urban Outfitters
More from Pants
Orseund Iris
Pocket Pant Ecru
BUY
£495.02
Orseund Iris
Dumy Mun
Drawstring-hem Cargo Pants In Army Green
BUY
£42.99
asos marketplace
Bottega Veneta
Belted Wool-blend Wide-leg Cargo Pants
BUY
£1045.00
Net-A-Porter
Nike
Women's Utility Trousers
BUY
£109.95
Nike
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted