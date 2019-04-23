Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Boots
Sperry
Saltwater Duck Boots
$140.00
Buy Now
Review It
At J.Crew
Featured in 1 story
30 J.Crew Pieces That Are Peak Cozy
by
Ray Lowe
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
& Other Stories
Leather Chelsea Boots
$195.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
DETAILS
Diane von Furstenberg
Morgan Leather Booties
$448.00
from
Diane von Furstenberg
BUY
DETAILS
Schutz
Amellie Pointy Toe Bootie
$229.95
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Joie
Rabie Patent Le Shell Vachetta Leather Boots
$428.00
$321.00
from
Saks Fifth Avenue
BUY
More from Sperry
DETAILS
Sperry
Crest Vibe Chambray Stripe Sneaker
$41.99
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
Sperry
Seaport Penny Loafer
$99.95
from
Sperry
BUY
DETAILS
Sperry
Pier View Sneaker
$60.00
$49.97
from
Nordstrom Rack
BUY
DETAILS
Sperry
Women's Maritime Repel Boot W/ Thinsulate™
$129.94
from
Sperry
BUY
More from Boots
DETAILS
R.M. Williams
Comfort Turnout Boots
$495.00
from
East Dane
BUY
DETAILS
& Other Stories
Metallic Cylinder Heel Boots
£129.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
DETAILS
Bite Beauty
Multistick
$28.00
from
Sephora
BUY
DETAILS
Marc Jacobs Beauty
Eye-conic Multi-finish Eyeshadow Palette
$59.50
from
Sephora
BUY
More from Stores
Asian American
The Real Mayor Of New York Works Out Of Chinatown
“Are you engaged?” I look up from the corner seat I'm posted up on, between the entrance to a subterranean storeroom and a long glass countertop, the
by
Connie Wang
Fashion
See Target’s Vacation-Ready Collaboration With Vineyard Vines
Target has had a very busy February: They've already announced new size-inclusive swimwear and a whopping three lingerie and sleepwear brands. Then
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
H&M Is Being Even More Transparent About Its Factories and Suppliers
H&M is taking one more step toward building a truly sustainable fast-fashion business. On Tuesday, the Swedish retailer announced it will share its list
by
Channing Hargrove
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted