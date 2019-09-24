Sally Hansen

Sally Hansen Mega Strength In Boss Gloss

$4.49

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta Beauty

NEW Mega Strength Nail Polish, Our strongest formula! Protects nails from cracking, peeling and breaking. 2 out of 3 agree nails look stronger. 30 gorgeous color + strength collection for instantly healthy and stronger looking nails. Formulated with Platinum powder plus a flexible brush for easy, contoured application. For the full regimen, pair it with our Mega Strength Hardener as a base coat and Mega Strength Top Coat. How to apply1 - Apply one coat of Mega Strength Nail Color to clean, dry, nails and allow to dry for 2-3 minutes.2 - Apply a second coat of Mega Strength Nail Color if needed and let dry thoroughly. 3 - Top it off with Mega Strength Top Coat for an ultra-shine finish.