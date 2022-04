R+Co

Soft Wave Spray

$33.00

Buy Now Review It

At R+Co

Details Description Set SAIL with this lightweight spray designed to create natural, shiny, voluminous waves. Adds volume and texture for effortless body and a tousled effect. Has style memory so you can style again throughout the day. Good For All hair types to get soft waves or any other naturally tousled, shiny supple look. Ingredients