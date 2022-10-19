Saie

Glowy Super Gel

$28.00

At Saie

From our friends at Saie: Welcome to the glowiest, lightest weight luminizer. Wear it alone. Or under (or mixed with) foundation or tinted SPF as a primer. OR over any look for a super glowy finish. Feels like nothing. Looks like everything. Side note - it's recyclable! When empty, recycle the glass after twisting off the plastic pump to remove the inner pouch. This product is only available in the US, UK, EU, and Canada. Super sorry. Highlighted Ingredients: - Plant-Derived Glycerin: A powerful humectant to help increase skin’s natural moisture level. - Vitamin C: Known to brighten skin’s appearance. - Rose Hip Seed Oil: Ultra rich in antioxidants to help visibly brighten and moisturize skin.