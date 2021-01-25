The Cushion House

The Sage Green velvet is a soft, natural green. The Sage Green cover is shown with other covers made from British cotton velvet or from Abraham Moon wool available on The Cushion House Etsy pages. Beautiful cushion covers handmade by The Cushion House from the highest quality cotton velvet and wool interior upholstery fabrics. Both fabrics are British-made by traditional suppliers with high standards for sustainable and environmentally-friendly production, velvet by British Velvets in Lancashire and wool by Abraham Moon, one of the last remaining British woollen mills, here in Yorkshire. Unlike those in synthetic (plastic) fabrics, natural cotton and wool fibres are eco-friendly, sustainable, recyclable and biodegradable. The Cushion House covers are also packaged using acid-free tissue paper, upcycled cardboard and a recycled/biodegradable envelope. VELVET - This high quality cotton upholstery velvet fabric is soft, smooth, hard-wearing, crease-resistant and does not go out of shape. Cotton velvet fabric is recommended dry clean only although can be wiped down in the direction of the pile and ironed with steam. WOOL- Natural 100% wool Abraham Moon interior fabrics are not only soft and durable but also sustainable, renewable, recyclable and biodegradable, as well as naturally hypoallergenic, flame-retardant and insulating of both sound and energy. Abraham Moon’s wool suppliers also follow best farming practices for the welfare of their sheep. Abraham Moon's wool fabric carries the quality assured Woolmark brand and the company is a supporter of the Campaign for Wool (www.campaignforwool.org). Wool fabric is recommended dry clean only although can be sponged clean and ironed with steam. PLEASE NOTE: CUSHION COVER ONLY SUPPLIED - Same fabric both sides, pile-matched (down towards zip), integral zip on bottom edge, finished internal edges, no labels on the outside. Please also note that cotton and wool fabrics are woven from natural fibres which may not always be perfectly uniform, each cover made and sold by The Cushion House is therefore unique and may differ slightly. EXCHANGES/RETURNS - Covers are handmade to order and so, once made, can't be returned or exchanged unless faulty. SIZE: Standard square and lumbar sizes are listed however other cover sizes can be custom ordered in any of the fabrics shown on The Cushion House Etsy page. Pom Pom trim can also be added to some lumbar cushions, depending on the colour. Please contact me for a price. Queries are always welcome with no obligation to buy. Prices will vary depending on the order. Please also note that The Cushion House covers are cut at the size ordered (CUT SIZE) so that when sewn, the final cover will be slightly smaller (FINISHED SIZE) and will fit a cushion inner of that size better. So, please order a cushion cover in the size of your cushion inner, or smaller if you want a very full cushion. If you want a cushion cover that is a specific FINISHED SIZE, then please order a cushion cover 2”/5cm bigger and put in a note what finished size is required. POSTAGE - UK will be first class Royal Mail. International post will be courier (last leg may be local post). Covers will be folded on posting, any creases can be removed using a steam iron. Thank you for visiting The Cushion House Etsy page. I hope you have found something you like. If you are interested in a custom order or if you have any queries at all then please contact me. Thank you. Best wishes, Stephanie The Cushion House