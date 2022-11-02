Sarah Malik

Safar: Muslim Women’s Stories Of Travel And Transformation

Safar: Muslim Women's Stories of Travel and Transformation is a beautifully illustrated gift book that explores the emotional and spiritual aspects of journeying. Through a series of interviews with Muslim women from diverse backgrounds, Australian journalist Sarah Malik considers personal growth and self-knowledge in the context of travel. Safar is the Urdu and Arabic word for ‘journey’. Whether it be travelling to a new country or a new locale, or how these experiences affect the way Muslim women perceive and understand the world, Sarah weaves together her own experiences of travel with the thoughts and feelings of women who share their own adventures and challenges. There are fascinating stories of love and friendship, as well as stories of how travel connects to roots, spirituality, confidence, identity, privilege and inspiration. Featuring stunning illustrations by Amani Haydar, this is an important and loving book that centres the experiences and perspectives of Muslim women, offering insights for readers from all backgrounds.