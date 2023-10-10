Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Reformation
Sable Cashmere Dress
$298.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Reformation
Need a few alternatives?
Prettygarden
Satin Tie Waist Mini Dress
BUY
$19.99
$50.99
Amazon
Jessica Howard
A-line Soft Long Sleeve Short Dress
BUY
$36.40
$102.00
Amazon
Reformation
Sable Cashmere Dress
BUY
$298.00
Reformation
In'voland
Plus Size Glitter V-neck Cocktail Dress
BUY
$32.19
$47.99
Amazon
More from Reformation
Reformation
Ritz Knit Dress
BUY
$218.00
Reformation
Reformation
Jaclyn Satin Top
BUY
$148.00
Reformation
Reformation
Noa Knit Bodysuit
BUY
$98.00
Reformation
Reformation
Sable Cashmere Dress
BUY
$298.00
Reformation
More from Dresses
Mango
Striped Jersey Dress
BUY
$59.99
Mango
Amoretu
Maxi Off-the-shoulder Short & Long Sleeve Dress
BUY
$27.99
$34.99
Amazon
Prettygarden
Satin Tie Waist Mini Dress
BUY
$19.99
$50.99
Amazon
Jessica Howard
A-line Soft Long Sleeve Short Dress
BUY
$36.40
$102.00
Amazon
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted